Aurora police investigating deadly shooting

Police said the 57-year-old man was found shot to death in the 900 block of South Peoria Street.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) found a man shot to death in the 900 block of South Peoria Street on Sunday night, according to a news release.

APD said they received calls about a shooting on South Peoria Street near East Kentucky Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 57-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release the man's identity once his next-of-kin is notified.

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene before police arrived. As of 5:11 a.m. Monday, police do not know what led up to the shooting or have any suspect information, APD said. Police said that there's no threat to the public.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information on what led up to it is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

