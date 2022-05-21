Man dead after shooting at party in Aurora

Aurora Police said two people were shot at a party and one of the victims died.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that left a man dead and another injured at a party on South Peoria Street on Saturday morning.

APD said they were called out to a shooting at a party in the 2900 block of South Peoria Street around 3:24 a.m. Saturday. That's near South Parker Road and Interstate 225.

When police arrived they located a man and a juvenile who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the juvenile was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening, police said.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office once their next-of-kin has been notified.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and working to identify any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

