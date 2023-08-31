Aurora Police ask for tips about missing car of homicide victim

Two men were found dead in an alley on Aug. 19.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — Investigators with the Aurora Police Department asked for help Thursday finding the vehicle that belongs to one of the men killed in a double homicide this month.

On Aug. 19, firefighters responded to the area East 22nd Avenue and Galena Street on a report of an unresponsive person lying on the ground. When they arrived, they found the person dead. Police officers responded around 6:55 a.m. and found a second victim a short distance away who was also dead.

The victims have been identified as 25-year-old Omar Williams and 27-year-old Kejuan Mays.

On Thursday, Aurora Police provided a more specific location of where they men were found. They said both were found in an alley between Fulton and Galena streets, just north of East 22nd Avenue. Police said previously that the evidence suggested the men were shot to death before their bodies were dumped in the alley.

Investigators are looking for a silver Dodge Journey that they said belonged to one of the men. The vehicle has the license plate BSC-099. It's missing a hub cap on the passenger's side back wheel. Anyone who sees the vehicle should call 911 immediately.

While police have not identified any suspects, they said evidence suggests the victims knew the perpetrator or perpetrators.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.