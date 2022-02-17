2 people shot at Aurora apartment complex

Two people have been shot at an apartment complex in Aurora, according to police.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is on the scene of a double shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

Video from Sky9 showed police activity in the area of 291 South Jasper Circle in Aurora. That's near South Chambers Road and East Alameda Parkway.

Police tweeted about the shooting just before 7:30 a.m., saying two people had been shot. Their conditions are unknown, according to police.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

BREAKING: Two people shot at Glen At The Park Apartments in Aurora. Conditions unknown.



We’ve been kicked off the property since it is private.



We’ll have to give you a view from SKY9 since we can’t get close.



Trying to get more info from Aurora PD. #9News pic.twitter.com/4rMDCQcE8i — Darius Johnson (@DariusJohnsonTV) February 17, 2022

