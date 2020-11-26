Alleged drive-by shooter gets chased down and shot in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday night.
The incident happened in the 1300 block of Ironton Street a little after 11:30 p.m. That's just east of Havana Street and north of 13th Avenue, in the Del Mar Parkway neighborhood.
Police said a man allegedly shot at a house as he drove by.
A man inside the house that was shot at, ran outside and chased down the alleged drive-by shooter and then shot him, police said.
The alleged gunman in the drive-by suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
The men's names and potential charges they may face were not released by police.
