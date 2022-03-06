Aurora woman sentenced to 23 years in federal prison for selling, distributing drugs

Candelaria Vallejo-Gallo led a scheme to sell and transport a large number of illegal drugs, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Colorado.

DENVER — A 43-year-old woman was sentenced to 23 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute multiple illegal drugs, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said 43-year-old Candelaria Vallejo-Gallo led a scheme from March 2019 through February 2020 to distribute a large number of drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin.

Authorities said Vallejo-Gallo was working with Mexico-based sources to pick up those drugs in California and employing people to transport the drugs. In a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, she had local runners, multi-pound drug customers, and lieutenants to carry out her plan.

During that year, law enforcement seized over 300 pounds of methamphetamine, over two kilograms of heroin, approximately two kilograms of cocaine, and approximately a kilogram and a half of fentanyl pills, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In July 2019, Vallejo-Gallo was seen selling drugs, according to the release. Undercover officials said Vallejo-Gallo threatened violence against them for being disloyal and expressed a desire to kill rivals, the release said, and the exchange was caught in calls using a court-authorized wiretap.

Judge Raymond Moore of U.S. District Court sentenced Vallejo-Gallo to 23 years in federal prison on March 4.

“Removing dangerous drug dealers from our streets is a core part of our strategy to make Colorado safer,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. “We thank our law enforcement partners for their effective collaboration in this effort.”