Man shot and killed in Aurora

Police found Nathan Bright shot dead Monday morning at a residence on East Walsh Way in east Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. — A man was found shot dead inside a residence Monday morning.

Aurora Police (APD) said they were called to assist Aurora Fire Rescue on a medical call at 17221 East Walsh Way at around 9:40 a.m. That address is east of Buckley Road and just south of East Alameda Parkway.

Once there, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot, police said. The man, later identified as 47-year-old Nathan Bright, was pronounced dead, police said.

Now, APD investigators are trying to track down who shot and killed Bright and why. Police said they believe Bright's killing was an isolated incident and that they don't believe there's a threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

