Suspect in Aurora explosions case, appears in court

Scott Alan Campbell was arrested Friday in connection to two explosions in Aurora, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — The suspect accused of setting off explosive devices in Aurora in December and January, appeared in court Tuesday.

The attorney for Scott Alan Campbell made arguments to reduce his bond, citing numerous contributions Campbell has made to the community in the past. The judge eventually denied the request.

The affidavit in Campbell's case remains sealed and his bond was left at $1 million.

Campbell is scheduled back in court on Friday, Jan. 22 at 8:30 a.m.

Aurora Police arrested Campbell in connection to two explosions in Southeast Aurora, police said on Saturday.

A SWAT team arrested him about 11 p.m. Friday at his home at 3563 S. Uravan St., the Aurora Police Department (APD) said in a press release.

Campbell is suspected of detonating devices that caused two explosions, according to police.

The first was at 5:30 a.m. Dec. 25 and caused damage to two homes in the 18000 block of East Mansfield Avenue.

The second explosion occurred at 4:45 a.m. Jan. 7. A 911 caller reported the sound of shots being fired near their home. Responding officers found a detonated explosive device that damaged one home in the 4600 block of South Pagosa Circle, police said.

The incidents were within a mile of each other. No injuries were reported, APD said.

Campbell was being held in the Aurora jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree arson and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

APD said the investigation was still active and they weren't releasing additional details at this time.

The arrest was made through a joint investigation between the multi-jurisdictional Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network; Aurora Fire Rescue's Fire Investigations Bureau; the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the APD.