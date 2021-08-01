2 explosions reported in Aurora over last 2 weeks, authorities say

Investigators are asking anyone with security camera footage, doorbell camera video or pictures of the incidents to come forward.

AURORA, Colo. — Two explosive explosions happened in Aurora within the last two weeks, and investigators are asking for help finding information about them.

The explosions happened within one block of each other, according to Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR).

Both caused damage, but no injuries were reported.

On Dec. 25 at about 5:30 a.m., police said residents near the 18000 block of East Mansfield Avenue reported an explosion. It caused damage to two homes, according to AFR.

Then, on Jan. 7at 4:45 a.m. someone called 911 and reported a noise that they thought sounded like gunshots. When Aurora police officers responded, they found a device that had been detonated and caused damage to a home in the 4600 block of South Pagosa Circle.

Police said they are looking for any information about either event, including surveillance footage, doorbell camera videos or pictures.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

