$4,500 in rewards offered for information in fatal Aurora hit-and-run

Police said the driver of a Honda Pilot hit a man who was crossing North Peoria Street near East 17th Avenue.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers are offering $4,500 in rewards for information that helps police catch a driver who hit and killed a man in Aurora last month.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said it was called out to a fatal hit-and-run crash at about 10:55 p.m. on Aug. 16 near North Peoria Street and East 17th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 57-year-old man in the roadway who had life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead, the police department said.

Investigators learned that the driver of a charcoal gray 2007 or 2008 Honda Pilot (similar vehicle pictured below) was on Peoria, north of East 17th Avenue, when they hit the man who was crossing the street mid-block. The driver was going south on Peoria at a high rate of speed and did not stop, APD said. Police said the vehicle was left with front end damage and a missing side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for rewards of up to $4,500 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. The Crime Stoppers reward is up to $2,000, and an additional $2,500 reward is being offered for this case.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

