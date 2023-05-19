Man dies weeks after Aurora crash

Police said the 38-year-old man was initially treated for a leg injury.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a crash that killed one of the drivers more than two months after it happened.

APD said the crash occurred on March 1 near the intersection of East Smoky Hill Road and East Radcliff Drive in the Pheasant Run neighborhood.

Police said a 36-year-old woman caused the crash when she made a left turn in front of an oncoming vehicle. She was cited at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was a 38-year-old man, who was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

He was treated and released but on April 2, he suffered a medical event and died. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office determined this week that his death was the result of a complication from his leg injury.

The coroner's office will release the man's name, police said.

It's not clear what charges the at-fault driver may face. A police spokesperson said that is still being decided.

