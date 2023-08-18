24-year-old man arrested in Aurora homicide of Kerris Silva

David Kinney was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing Kerris Silva at a gas station on Aug. 5.

AURORA, Colo. — A 24-year-old man was taken into custody Friday, accused of shooting and killing another man at an Aurora gas station this month.

David Kinney was arrested Friday morning, Aurora Police said. He's being held on suspicion of first-degree murder after deliberation in the shooting death of 27-year-old Kerris Angel Silva. Silva was shot and killed at a Conoco gas station at East 32nd Avenue and Peoria Street early on Aug. 5.

Police said Silva was shot after getting into argument.

According to court documents, Kinney was ordered to be held without bail.

Silva's family released the following statement in part after they were notified of Kinney's arrest:

"On Thursday August 17th, we celebrated the life of Kerris Angel Silva, and we want to extend our heartfelt thank you to the hundreds of community members that paid honor and respect to Kerris Angel Silva. To the Taylor Family Funeral Home and Mortuary, Central Baptist Church, Pastor Hughes, and Brother Jeff, thank you from the bottom of our hearts! The Silva family asks for continued prayers at this time and call on everyone to take responsibility in ending gun violence."





