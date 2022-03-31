Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting in Aurora apartment

Octavis Demond Styles, 26, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2020 death of Surajadin Mohamed Ahmed.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The defendant in a March 2020 fatal shooting at an Aurora apartment complex pleaded guilty this month to second-degree murder, according to Adams County court records.

Octavis Demond Styles, 26, pleaded guilty March 18 to one count of second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Surajadin Mohamed Ahmed, records show.

Aurora Police officers found Ahmed shot on March 21, 2020, in an apartment in the 10900 block of East 16th Avenue, the Windsor Court Apartments. Ahmed was taken to a hospital, where he died, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said at the time.

APD identified Styles as the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest a few days after the shooting.

Styles was arrested in December 2020 in Florida. He was extradited to Colorado and made his first appearance in Adams County court the following month.

Charges that were dismissed as part of the plea deal were:

First-degree murder after deliberation

First-degree felony murder

3 counts of robbery and aggravated menacing

Felony menacing

Styles is scheduled for sentencing on May 23.

