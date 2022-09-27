2 suspects arrested in deadly Aurora shooting

Aram Cooper and Crystal Purcell were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the shooting of Paul Stone, Aurora Police said.

AURORA, Colo — Two suspects were arrested in the deadly shooting of a 39-year-old man earlier this month, the Aurora Police Department said Tuesday.

Aram Cooper, 25, and Crystal Purcell, 42, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the shooting of Paul Stone, police said.

Officers responded about 12:43 p.m. Sept. 17 to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of South Ironton Street. That's a few blocks e ast of the intersection of South Havana Street and East Kentucky Avenue.

They found Stone in a vehicle with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he died, according to police.

Investigators developed leads after interviewing witnesses and analyzing evidence that lead them to Cooper and Purcell, police said.

Police did not release any additional information on the suspects' possible motives or any other details surrounding the case.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office will make the final determination on the potential filing of any charges.

