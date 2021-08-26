Man shot, killed Wednesday night in Aurora

The man was shot multiple times in the 800 block of South Buckley Road.

AURORA, Colo — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday night.

At about 7:52 p.m., Aurora 911 received multiple calls for a shooting in the 800 block of South Buckley Road, according to APD. That's just north of Mountain View Park.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside of 830 South Buckley Road, police said. The victim, a man, died at the scene, according to police.

APD is investigating this as a homicide and investigators are conducting interviews to help identify a suspect, police said.

The victim's name will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office once a positive identification has been made and next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

