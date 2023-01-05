More than 80,000 fentanyl-laced pills seized in Aurora

24-year-old Hernan Ramirez was arrested in late December after a monthslong investigation.

AURORA, Colo. — A 24-year-old man was arrested on drug charges late last month after a four-month investigation.

Aurora Police said the investigation began in September after their narcotics team received a tip that Hernan Soria Ramirez was advertising illegal drugs for sale on social media sites.

Police executed a search warrant at Ramirez's house located in the 20500 block of East Buchanan Drive on Dec. 29, APD said. In the search of his home and his two vehicles, police said they found more than 80,000 fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone pills, 500 grams of suspected Xanax and more than $1,800 cash. APD estimated the drugs' street value at more than $200,000.

Ramirez posted bond on Dec. 30. Court records show he's been charged with the following felonies:

Distribution of a controlled substance - fentanyl 4-50 grams

Attempt to distribute a controlled substance - fentanyl 4-50 grams

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute - fentanyl 4 grams

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute - schedule 3/4

Ramirez' next court date is scheduled for Jan. 6.

