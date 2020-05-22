Aurora police investigating fight that led to shooting

The shooting occurred at Utah Park Thursday night. One person is in critical condition.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are investigating a fight that led to a shooting Thursday night, according to a tweet from the department.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at Utah Park, police said. Utah Park is near the intersection of East Jewell Avenue and South Peoria Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, police said two men had already brought themselves to the hospital. One of them is in critical condition, according to police.

Aurora police said they do not believe anyone else was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-627-3100.

Those with tips can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.