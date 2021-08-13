Police investigate shooting at Aurora gas station

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

AURORA, Colo — The Aurora Police Department (APD) was investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning at a gas station at 3202 Peoria St.

A man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries from the shooting, police said.

Police did not release any information about a suspect. According to a tweet from APD, the circumstances surrounding the shooting remained unknown.

Police asked that anyone who has information about the shooting and has not contacted police to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

