2nd man dies after grocery store lot shootout

Minutes after the shooting, one of the cars involved in the shooting crashed. The driver was ejected and died from his injuries Tuesday, Aurora Police said.

AURORA, Colo. — A second person has died after a deadly shootout in an Aurora grocery store parking lot and a crash that happened minutes later, police said on Tuesday.

Just before 11 p.m. April 5, Aurora Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of South Havana Street, just north of East Mexico Avenue.

Investigators said two men and a woman were sitting in a Kia Forte in front of a Safeway store when a man and an unknown passenger drove up in a silver Chevy Impala.

The man driving the Impala got out of his vehicle armed with a rifle and fired into the Forte at the two men who were in the front seats, police said. The front-seat passenger was struck by gunfire.

The driver and front-seat passenger of the Forte then got out with their own weapons and fired back, according to police. The woman in the Forte got out and ran into the Safeway.

The driver of the Impala was hit in the shootout, got back into his vehicle and was dropped off in front of a local hospital. He died at the hospital from his injuries. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office identified the driver as Tray Von Dion Cathren, 21.

After the shooting in the parking lot, the 22-year-old driver of the Kia Forte and another male occupant were involved in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Peoria Street and Del Mar Circle. Both men were ejected and critically injured in the crash, according to Aurora Police.

Police said the driver passed away on Tuesday. This is the 15th crash-related fatality in Aurora this year.

Police have not released the names of the other people involved.