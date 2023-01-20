Teen pleads guilty to attempted murder after 2021 shooting in high school parking lot

Three teens were hurt in the November 2021 shooting at Hinkley High School in Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. — A teen charged as an adult in connection with a shooting at Aurora's Hinkley High School that injured three people pleaded guilty to a single count of attempted murder on Thursday.

Larry Jefferson was 16 at the time of the shooting, which happened Nov. 19, 2021, in the parking lot of the school. He and three other teens were arrested and charged as adults, but one of the cases was moved to juvenile court.

Three teenagers were injured in the shooting that started as a fight during lunch and led to several people firing shots out of the windows of a pickup truck as they drove through the parking lot, according to Aurora Police.

The school's security cameras captured what led up to the shooting. The video was detailed in an affidavit released by the District Attorney's Office.

The video shows a white truck pulling into the parking lot of the school just before noon and stopping near a darker-colored sedan, according to the affidavit.

Several people got out of both vehicles, and the affidavit says the group walked into the parking lot of the school to have an argument with several others who were already in the parking lot.

Shots were fired during that confrontation.

As part of Jefferson's guilty plea on Thursday, 16 other counts were dismissed. He's set to be sentenced in April.

Dalen Brewer has been charged with:

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Possession of a weapon on school grounds

Two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers

His case is still pending and he's due in court this month for an arraignment hearing.

Alejandro Carillo Hernandez is charged with:

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder

One count of first-degree assault

One count of second-degree assault

One count of possession of a weapon on school grounds

Two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers

His case is still pending and he has an arraignment hearing scheduled for Feb. 22.

The 16-year-old who was suspected of driving the truck involved in the shooting was charged as an adult, but those charges were dismissed. His case was moved to juvenile court where a plea agreement was reached.