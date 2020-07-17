Police looking for driver who caused crash that injured 4-year-old playing in backyard

The crash happened near East Quincy Avenue and East Smoky Hill Road just before 4 p.m. on Thursday.

AURORA, Colo. — APD has released of a photo of a silver sedan that they said rear-ended a Ford Explorer Thursday afternoon, causing it to crash through a fence and hit a 4-year-old playing in their backyard.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. in the 14500 block of East Radcliff Drive, not far from the intersection of East Quincy Avenue and East Smoky Hill Road.

According to a Facebook post from APD, just before the crash, the Explorer was in the eastbound lane of East Quincy Avenue. The silver sedan took off, police said.

The 4-year-old child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The driver of the Explorer was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police released the below photo of the actual suspect vehicle on Thursday:

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has information that could be helpful for investigators is asked to call the Traffic Operations Unit at 303-739-6317.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for an award of up to $2,000.