Suspect in September hit-and-run crash arrested

Adan Antonio Tobias-Ramirez, 22, was arrested in connection with the September 2021 crash that left 35-year-old Paul Ruiz dead.

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect in a September 2021 hit-and-run crash that left a man dead has been arrested, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said Friday.

APD said 22-year-old Adan Antonio Tobias-Ramirez has been arrested on a charge of left scene after accident involving death.

Police said 35-year-old Paul Ruiz was hit by a car in the area of East Colfax Avenue and North Akron Street late on the night of Sept. 7. He later died at a hospital.

Police said Ruiz was crossing East Colfax Avenue at North Akron Street when the car hit him before leaving the scene.

APD released pictures of two vehicles they said may have been involved, then later narrowed it down to one of them after determining the other one was not involved in the crash.

The case is being prosecuted by the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

