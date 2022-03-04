x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Suspect in September hit-and-run crash arrested

Adan Antonio Tobias-Ramirez, 22, was arrested in connection with the September 2021 crash that left 35-year-old Paul Ruiz dead.

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect in a September 2021 hit-and-run crash that left a man dead has been arrested, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said Friday. 

APD said 22-year-old Adan Antonio Tobias-Ramirez has been arrested on a charge of left scene after accident involving death. 

Police said 35-year-old Paul Ruiz was hit by a car in the area of East Colfax Avenue and North Akron Street late on the night of Sept. 7. He later died at a hospital. 

RELATED: Man killed in Aurora hit-and-run crash identified

Police said Ruiz was crossing East Colfax Avenue at North Akron Street when the car hit him before leaving the scene. 

APD released pictures of two vehicles they said may have been involved, then later narrowed it down to one of them after determining the other one was not involved in the crash.  

RELATED: Video shows hit-and-run crash on I-25 involving semi truck

RELATED: Driver of SUV seen near deadly hit-and-run crash arrested on motor vehicle theft charge

The case is being prosecuted by the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office. 

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS  

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

In Other News

Defense team for Barry Morphew try to get case tossed