Aurora Police investigating homicide at Radiant Inn

Police said a man was found shot to death at a Radiant Inn on Colfax Avenue.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a Radiant Inn on Monday morning.

APD said at 4:22 a.m. on Monday a man in his 40s was found shot to death in a room at the Radiant Inn located at 10905 East Colfax Ave.

Police said there is no suspect information available as of 5:28 a.m.

The circumstances behind the man's death are unclear.

This is a developing story. We will update this story once we learn more.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

