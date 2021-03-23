Aurora Police investigate early morning homicide

One man was found shot at the Hometowne Studios Tuesday morning.

AURORA, Colo. — Officers from Aurora Police (APD) are investigating an early morning homicide that happened at the Hometowne Studios, Tuesday morning.

One man was found shot inside the hotel, located at 3705 North Chambers Rd, according to police. That's on North Chambers Road, just south of Interstate 70.

APD tweeted about the homicide around 6:31 a.m.

Police were not looking for any other involved parties Tuesday morning, APD tweeted. Police did not say if they had made any arrests in this case.

