Aurora Police investigating deadly shooting in parking lot

Police said the man was shot in the 900 block of South Crystal Way at around 3 a.m. Saturday.

AURORA, Colo. — Police are investigating a shooting in an Aurora parking lot that left a man dead early Saturday.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said officers were called to the 900 block of South Crystal Way after dispatchers received calls of shots fired at around 3 a.m.

When they got there, they found a 41-year-old man lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD said the investigation is still open and no one has been arrested. They're working to determine what led up to the shooting.

The victim's name has not been released. That information will come from the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office after he is positively identified and his next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

