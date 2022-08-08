2 arrested after man killed in hit-and-run while walking dogs

Stephen Carter and Cullin Barnes were arrested on suspicion of attempting to influence a public servant, according to Aurora Police.

AURORA, Colo. — Two men face charges in connection with the hit-and-run death of a man who was walking his dogs in southeast Aurora in August.

Stephen Carter, 22, and Cullin Barnes, 45, were both arrested on suspicion of attempting to influence a public servant. Both are accused of making false statements to investigators during the investigation into the fatal hit-and-run.

Jason Lyman, a father of three, and his two dogs were killed in the early morning hours of Aug. 5 when they were hit by the driver of an SUV who fled the scene. The SUV was left at the scene.

Investigators determined that Cullin, the SUV's owner, was inside the SUV at the time of the crash. However, he denies being the driver. Detectives are still waiting for other forensic evidence to determine who was actually driving at the time of the crash.

Lyman's wife Karena previously shared a message saying in part, "I don’t know how to do life without the most amazing, loving, caring, thoughtful, kind-hearted, witty, genuine and selfless man I have ever known, but I am so grateful for the wonderful privilege I had of being married to him for over 21 years and together for 26. He has been part of my life longer than he hasn’t and even now, I know that he will ALWAYS be with me and our beautiful children."

In coordination with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and the Aurora Reward Fund, the reward for information is still at $10,000. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 720-913-7867. They can remain anonymous by using Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and still be eligible for the reward.