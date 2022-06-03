Suspect in Aurora hotel shooting sentenced

Ruben Mejia-Soto pleaded guilty to an accessory charge and could avoid prison time if he complies with his probation.

AURORA, Colo. — A man who was arrested following a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured at an Aurora hotel last fall received a deferred sentence and could avoid prison time as long he complies with the conditions of his probation.

Ruben Mejia-Soto pleaded guilty on May 27 of this year to the following counts:

Accessory to a crime

Harassment

He was sentenced on Thursday to a deferred sentence of two years for the first charge and 30 days in jail. On the second charge, he was sentenced to two years of probation and 77 hours of community service.

The deferred sentence means that if he complies with his probation he won't serve any prison time, if he does not comply, he could be resentenced.

Aurora Police officers were called to the Hyatt House near Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street for a report of a shooting around 2 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2021.

An 18-year-old man was transported to the hospital where he died, and three other victims were expected to survive.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office identified the victim who died as Angel Isai Ruiz, 18. The three victims who were injured were a 23-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl.

According to initial information from police, there was a party in one of the hotel's rooms. When the suspects arrived, they were kicked out after a disturbance, and shots were fired through the door, hitting multiple people, APD said.