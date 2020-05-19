Man dies after shooting at Aurora hotel, no suspects in custody

The shooting happened at the InTown Suites near South Havana Street and South Parker Road.

AURORA, Colo. — Police are investigating what led up to a shooting at an Aurora hotel Monday night that left a man dead.

The deadly incident was reported just before 10 p.m. at the InTown Suites at 2221 S. Havana St., according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department (APD). When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had apparently been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but died Tuesday morning, police said.

The victim has not been identified.

What motivated the shooting remains under investigation, and no suspects are in custody, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Aurora Police at 303-739-6113.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. Tipsters could be eligible for a $2,000 reward if they provide information that leads to an arrest.

> Watch the video above for more information about reporting tips to Crime Stoppers.

MORE CRIME NEWS: