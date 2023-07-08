Police investigate shooting at Aurora house party

One man was injured and transported himself to the hospital. The man is expected to survive.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that happened at a house party Friday night.

At about 10:15 p.m., police responded to a call in the 14800 block of East Belleview Drive for a report of a shooting. That's in the Pioneer Hills neighborhood.

One man was injured in the shooting and was able to transport himself to the hospital, according to police. The man is expected to survive.

Police have not released any suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

#APDAlert: Officers are investigating a shooting at a house party in the 14800 block of East Belleview Drive in the Pioneer Hills neighborhood.



The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. One man self-transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He is expected to survive.



No… pic.twitter.com/DsAiF7EE69 — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) July 8, 2023

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.