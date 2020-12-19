Man shot while driving on I-225 Friday night

Aurora Police said the victim is expected to survive.

AURORA, Colo. — A man is in the hospital after Aurora Police (APD) said he was shot while he was driving on Interstate 225 Friday night.

The victim was driving on I-225 south of Mississippi Avenue when police said a black Dodge Durango pulled up next to his car.

Someone in the Durango fired several shots into the victim's car, police said.

The man was able to pull over, while the suspect continued south on the highway, according to APD.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

APD said the victim was brought to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police said the Durango may have had a temporary permit. They do not have a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD or call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or at metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

