Street racers may be responsible for deadly shooting on I-70, police say

Aurora police said a man was shot while driving a pickup truck down the interstate with his wife and three children Saturday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) said street racers may have been involved in a shooting on Interstate 70 Saturday evening that left a man dead.

According to APD, a man was driving a pickup truck down eastbound I-70 near Colfax Avenue at around 5:35 p.m. when several shots were fired into the truck, killing the man.

Police said the man's wife and three children were also in the truck, but they weren't hurt.

According to APD, there were potential street racers in a white sedan and a black sedan who fired the shots. The man in the pickup was not racing, police said.

A spokesperson said it's not clear whether the drivers of the two cars were shooting at each other or targeting the man in the truck.

Eastbound I-70 was closed at Tower Road for hours during the investigation.

The Aurora Reward Fund is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD at 303.739.6113.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.

> See a typo in one of our stories? Let us know so we can fix it! Email viewerfeedback@9news.com.