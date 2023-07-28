Kidnapping suspect threatened to burn down woman's trailer, previously shot at her residence, affidavit says

The victim reported that Lance Foster punched her and kicked her before threatening her, court documents say.

AURORA, Colo. — A woman who police said was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend this week told investigators that he punched her, threw her to the ground and kicked her in the head before threatening to burn down her trailer if she did not go with him, according to an arrest affidavit.

Late Tuesday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert for the woman who was believed to have been kidnapped by Lance Foster. He was later arrested in Wheat Ridge on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery and domestic violence. The woman was found safe.

According to the affidavit, a friend of the woman called to report that he was at the horse racing track on Quincy Avenue in Aurora when a man later identified as Foster showed up and threw a rock at the woman's trailer window. He said the man also threw a rock through the window of his car window.

When a deputy arrived, the witness pointed out Foster, who was driving away in a black sedan. The deputy followed that vehicle but stopped after he watched Foster run a stop sign and speed away, the affidavit says. At the time, Foster was only suspected of criminal mischief.

The deputy went back the fairgrounds and spoke with the initial witness who was "frantic" and reported that the woman was with Foster.

Another witness reported that he was woken up by a woman screaming, the affidavit says. He said he heard the woman say "stop hitting me." When he stepped outside, he saw a black sedan leaving the area.

Around that same time, a traffic deputy aired that he had seen the sedan and it was traveling fast. He said that a woman was waving her hand out the passenger window, "apparently in distress," according to the affidavit.

The deputy who had initially followed the vehicle said he recalled seeing someone waving from the vehicle but initially thought it was the driver "waving his middle finger out the window."

He went back and spoke with the witness who reported that he did not believe the woman would have gone with Foster willingly. The man reported that he had pleaded with the victim to come with him, but she said she "couldn't" because she was afraid Foster would burn down her trailer with her dog inside.

Deputies spoke with a property owner who rents to the woman. He reported that the woman had a "stalker" who had recently shot a gun at her house.

The woman's son reported to deputies that this mother had called him and said she had been kidnapped. Investigators gathered location data for phones belonging to the victim and Foster and found they were both near an address in Wheat Ridge that the woman's son said was associated with Foster, the affidavit says.

Deputies went to the 10200 block of West 44th Avenue and the victim walked out of Foster's apartment, the affidavit says. She reportedly had waved from the vehicle in an effort to get help and repeatedly asked Foster to let her go, but he refused, according to the affidavit.

She said she tried to flee his apartment but Foster "did not let her," the document says. Eventually, she reported that she started "playing along" in an attempt to get away from him.