AURORA, Colo. — There was a shooting at the Town Center at Aurora Friday afternoon.

Officer Anthony Camacho with Aurora police confirmed the shooting happened inside the mall around 4 p.m.

We don't know if anyone was injured in the shooting. We also don't know if a suspect has been arrested, but police did say there is not an active shooter situation.

Police are asking people to avoid the south side of the mall as there's a heavy police presence investigating the shooting.

The Aurora Town Center is located at 14200 E Alameda Ave.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as we learn more.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS