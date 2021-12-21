Child sex assault suspect impersonated immigration official, police say

Aurora Police said Kenneth Lee has a history of similar allegations, and believe he specifically targeted immigrant and refugee families.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police said a 64-year-old man arrested in connection to a child sexual assault impersonated an immigration official.

On Dec. 9, police said officers investigated the reported assault involving a seven-year-old girl in the 1300 block of North Chester Street.

Officers were told a man entered a residence, identified himself as an immigration official and proceeded to assault the victim, according to police.

Kenneth Dean Lee was arrested on Dec. 10, and police said he faces charges of sexual assault on a child and first-degree burglary.

Police said the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case and the department's Victim Services Unit is working closely with the family.

Lee has a criminal history with a pattern of similar allegations, and it is believed he specifically targeted immigrant and refugee families, police said.

The district attorney's office said Lee was sentenced to 23 years to life in 2014 in connection to a series of sexual assaults between August and October of 2010. Investigators said he claimed to be an immigration doctor to gain access to the victims' homes.

Investigators working the 2010 case also linked Lee to a series of 1996 sexual assaults in Aurora, and said he also impersonated an immigration doctor while committing those crimes, according to the district attorney's office.

Lee was also charged for those crimes, pleaded guilty, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison to be served concurrently with the other 2014 sentence.

The victims in the 1996 and 2010 incidents were all Vietnamese females between the ages of 9 and 50.

"The defendant stated he picked the families by going through a phonebook and looking for Vietnamese last names," the district attorney's office said in the 2014 release. "The defendant admitted to 2 – 6 more victims above and beyond the named victims in the case. The victims outside these two cases are unknown to this day."

The district attorney's office said it is looking into why Lee was released from prison prior to the most recent allegations.

Anyone with information about crimes possibly involving Lee are asked to contact investigators at 303-627-3100.

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

