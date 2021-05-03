Police ask for help to identify 5 suspects in assault of elderly man

The 82-year-old man was in his car when the attack happened, said Aurora Police.

AURORA, Colo. — An 82-year-old man was assaulted in his car by five people on Feb. 26, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Police are asking the public to review video to help identify those connected to the crime that happened in the 3100 block of Quari Street, which is near Peoria Street and East 30th Avenue.

Video provided by APD shows the suspects walk to the man's car, open the driver's door and then run off. APD said the suspects ran after hearing the man's car alarm go off.

The five suspects face attempted robbery and assault of an at-risk adult.

APD said information on the man's injuries are not available, and no motive for the crime was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

