Man dies after shooting, Aurora police investigating

The death was being investigated as suspicious and all involved parties were known, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) was investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Saturday morning.

APD said officers responded about 4:22 a.m. to a residence in the 24000 block of East Applewood Circle to investigate a reported shooting. That was in the area of East Orchard Road and South Aurora Parkway.

Officers found the victim, who was transported to the hospital where he died from his injury, according to APD.

APD said the death was being investigated as suspicious, all involved parties were known and there was no danger to the community.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

