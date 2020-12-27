Man found dead in alley in Aurora, police say

The victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Aurora Police Department.

AURORA, Colo. — A man was found dead in an alley Saturday night in Aurora, the victim of an apparent shooting, according to police.

Officers responded at 11:18 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of North Fulton Street, according to a press release from the Aurora Police Department (APD). That's near the intersection with East Montview Boulevard in northwest Aurora.

When they arrived on scene, officers found the victim in an alley between Fulton and Florence Street. The victim had an apparent gunshot wound, according to the release.

APD said it is investigating the death as suspicious.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office after next of kin have been notified.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

