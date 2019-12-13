AURORA, Colo. — A jury found an Aurora man who demanded two young girls get in his car and then forced himself on them guilty of raping them, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office (DA) announced Friday.

After a four-day trial in Arapahoe County Court, Ble Ghislain Kore, 25, was convicted of:

Sexual assault — use of force

Sexual assault — overcoming a victim's will.

The trial stems from two incidents on Sept. 18, 2018. In the first instance, Kore told a girl walking home from Overland High School that she had to get into his car and that he had someone watching her mother, the DA said.

Overland High School is located at 12400 E. Jewell Ave. in Aurora.

Kore then drove to a nearby apartment complex parking lot and raped her, the DA said.

Later that same day, Kore demanded another girl walking in the Overland High School parking lot to get into his car and subsequently raped her, too, the DA said.

DNA from Kore was found on both the juvenile girls, and Kore eventually admitted to having sexual contact with them, the DA said.

Kore is eligible for probation under Colorado guidelines and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 27, 2020.

