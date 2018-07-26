WELD COUNTY — An Aurora man is a person of interest in connection with the death of 65-year old Lila Ann King, whose body was found around noon on Tuesday.

On July 24, a neighbor called the sheriff's office and reported that a woman appeared to be unconscious inside her residence at 10910 Turner Boulevard in the River Valley Village.

When deputies arrived they determined that the woman was dead. The cause of King's death is not being released to preserve the integrity of the case, the sheriff's office said in a release. However, the circumstances surrounding her death are suspicious.

Joseph Keith Ribble, 42, is a person of interest, the sheriff's office said. He is described as 5’8”

tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

Ribble has two active warrants out for his arrest from a surrounding agency for failure to comply and is known to have violent tendencies, according to the sheriff's office.

If you see Ribble call your local law enforcement agency or 911.

He may be associated with a Gold 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Colorado Plate 983-QHB. It has black rims and damage to the front passenger bumper.

Anyone with information about King's death is asked to call Detective Geyer at 970-400-

2855.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ribble is asked call the Weld

County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-

TIPS (8477) Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website

© 2018 KUSA-TV