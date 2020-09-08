Man killed in Aurora shooting, police investigating

The man was found dead in an apartment just after midnight on Sunday, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating after a man was shot and killed in an apartment early Sunday morning.

APD said officers responded just after midnight to the 200 block of South Joplin Circle in the Centre Pointe neighborhood and found the victim.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, APD said.

APD did not release any information on potential suspects or the details surrounding the incident.

The victim will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.