Police arrest suspect in deadly Aurora shooting

Police said they were initially told the victim had shot himself, but their investigation led them to a man who is accused of killing him.

AURORA, Colo. — Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said.

APD said at 3:24 p.m., officers responded to the area of South Laredo Street and East Dartmouth Avenue on a report of a shooting. They found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound in a vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital and died about two hours later, according to police.

The gunshot wound was initially reported to be self-inflicted, according to APD, but they later determined that he had been shot by someone. The suspect had been in the vehicle with him while they were in a parking lot near East Quincy Avenue and South Buckley Road, police said.

Detectives with our Major Crimes Homicide Unit responded to the scene and it wasn't until after interviews with numerous people, that it was discovered that the victim was shot by someone in the same vehicle. (2/3) — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 15, 2022

Police said the suspected shooter, Kevin Altamirano, 20, was arrested on a manslaughter charge and is being held at the Aurora jail.

