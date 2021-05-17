x
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 murder of his mother

Joseph Ribble, 45, was convicted and sentenced last week for killing his mother, Lila Ann King, who was found dead in her Longmont home.

GREELEY, Colo. — An Aurora man was convicted and sentenced last week for the murder of his mother, who was found dead in her home in July 2018, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office.

Joseph Ribble, 45, was convicted of killing Lila Ann King in her Longmont home before he took her vehicle and fled to Texas, the DA's Office said in a news release.

A jury found Ribble guilty of first-degree murder and second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft. A judge immediately sentenced Ribble to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the DA's Office said.

On July 24, 2018, a neighbor called the Weld County Sheriff's Office and reported that a woman appeared to be unconscious inside her residence at 10910 Turner Boulevard in the River Valley Village. When deputies arrived they determined that the woman, later identified as King, was dead. 

Credit: Weld County Sheriff's Office
Joseph Ribble

