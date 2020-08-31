Jeremy Hasani Scott, 44, was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison for sexual assaulting two young girls.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Two girls who endured years of sexual abuse by a man who was in relationships with their mothers saw their abuser sentenced last week to 60 years to life in prison.

Jeremy Hasani Scott, 44, of Aurora, was sentenced Thursday to 60 years to life in prison for the assaults. A jury found him guilty in February of five counts related to the assaults on the girls, according to a press release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The first girl, now an adult, told the court in an impact statement: "For all those years he had the power, but now I am taking control. Life is too short to stay in the past. Bottled-up fear continued to expand because my voice was silenced. ... I never thought I would be taken seriously. Until now."

The second girl told the court that Scott "raised me, but he also hurt me. It's hard for me to sleep at night. I am strong because I know that I am more than a victim. I am a survivor of the very terrible things that man did to me."

Scott began assaulting the first girl in 2008, when she was 9, and the abuse continued until she was 12. He began assaulting the second girl in 2019, when she was 10, the release states.

Family members and supporters of the girls also gave impact statements on Thursday.

Arapahoe County District Court Judge John Scipione, who handed down the sentencing, said that "two very brave young women testified in the case" and that they deserved to see Scott sentenced separately in their cases.

"It would be a slap in the face, otherwise," Scipione said.

Scott was sentenced on five counts of sex assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. He was sentenced to 30 years to life on two counts to be served consecutively, and 16 years to life on other three counts, to be served concurrently with the first two.

After Scott has served his time, he will be evaluated to ensure he's no longer a danger to the community. If he hasn't been rehabilitated, he will spend the rest of his life in prison, the release states.