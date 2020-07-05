Aurora police looking for 7-year-old girl who is believed to be with father, who is now a wanted fugitive

Anyone who sees Lee Ellis White or his 7-year-old daughter is asked to call 911 immediately.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man they say took his 7-year-old daughter from her mother’s home, something that violates an active protection order.

That’s according to a Facebook post from the Aurora Police Department, which said there is now a warrant for 55-year-old Lee Ellis White’s arrest and referred to him as a "wanted fugitive." Police said there’s no reason to believe his daughter, Kyla, is in danger by being with her father.

The protection order against White was not related to his daughter and stemmed from a prior criminal case, police said.

Police are nevertheless looking for the young girl and want to return her to her mother, as well as arrest White, the Facebook post says.

According to the Colorado Department of Corrections records, White is on parole for a case out of Arapahoe County.

He and his daughter were last seen in the 13000 block of East 14th Avenue in Aurora, and left on foot. Police said they are not associated with any vehicles.

Kyla is described as 3’6” and 80 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and purple shorts.

White is 5’11” and 203 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans and a black backpack.

Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 911. According to the Aurora Police Department, this does not qualify as an Amber Alert but rather a missing endangered person alert.