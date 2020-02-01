AURORA, Colo — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help with a missing person's report that later turned into a homicide investigation.

On Dec. 30, officers responded to a report of a missing person in the 1400 block of South Salem Way. Several days later, police said they learned information indicating there were suspicious circumstances in the case.

On Jan. 1, the case was changed from a missing person's report to a homicide investigation after remains believed to be the missing person were located, APD said.

APD has not formally identified the victim, but family members told 9NEWS that the victim is 24-year-old Gayland Allen.

An official cause of death will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office in the coming days.

Anyone with information in the case is encouraged to call Agt. M. Ingui at 303-739-6067.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913 STOP (7867). An investigation is ongoing.

