3 men face charges in Aurora homicide

The men are currently in Denver custody related to an attempted murder case that occured days before the killing in Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. — Three men in Denver custody for an attempted homicide now face charges related to an Aurora killing that occurred days before the Denver incident, court records show.

Kion Perkins, 33, was found shot to death inside a vehicle in a shopping center parking lot at 13280 E. Mississippi Ave. in Aurora on July 19.

As part of their investigation, detectives located security video from a nearby business that clearly showed the incident and a vehicle involved. That vehicle, a white Subaru Imprezza with front-end damage, had been reported stolen. Investigators put out photos to other law enforcement in an attempt to gather leads.

Isaiah Rhodes, Tasin Sanderson and Daviyontre Sanderson were all arrested in Denver following a pursuit after shots were fired at an apartment complex on North Ceylon Street on July 26, the records show.

On that night an apartment resident called 911 and reported that five people were outside shooting and that at least one bullet had entered their apartment, an affidavit says. No one was hurt in the incident, according to Denver Police (DPD).

When officers arrived, they saw a dark gray Honda without license plates exiting the parking lot at a high rate of speed. They pursued the vehicle which resulted in a crash between the suspect's vehicle and an officer's vehicle in the area of East 67th Avenue and Yampa Street.

In a tweet on July 27, DPD said five people were taken into custody.

#DPD is attempting to contact suspects in the area of 64th Ave and Yampa St after reports of shots being fired. No injuries have been reported related to the shots fired at this time. Alternate routes are advised. Updates will be posted here as they come available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/TxPdPhcXBy — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 27, 2022

After their arrests, a DPD detective contacted Aurora Police and suggested that their suspects could be involved in their July 19 homicide. He made the suggestion because the suspects lived near where that homicide occurred and had a "propensity to use firearms and steal cars."

Detectives interviewed two of the three suspects and Tasin Sanderson admitted he was involved in the stealing of the Imprezza and that he was the one who fatally shot Perkins, an affidavit says. He said the day before the shooting that he and Daviyontre went to a store and a man known as "Big Homie" was there.

He claimed while they were at this store Perkins drove up in his car and said something before firing three shots and driving away, the affidavit says.

No one was hit but a bullet nearly hit Daviyontre Sanderson in the head, according to Tasin Sanderson. He reported that there was some type of monetary dispute between Perkins and "Big Homie." No one reported the shooting incident and none of them could recall the exact location of the store.

Tasin Sanderson said that he and Daviyontre Sanderson both agreed that if they ever saw Perkins again they would shoot him, the affidavit says.

The next morning both Sandersons and Rhodes were driving around in the stolen Impreza when they saw Perkin's car in the parking lot behind Bud's Warehouse.

All three men got out and approached Perkin's vehicle. Daviyontre Sanderson initially had the gun, but Tasin Sanderson took it away, the affidavit says. He reported that he wanted to be certain the person in the car was the same man from the prior incident.

Then he reported that he fired into the vehicle seven times, the affidavit says. Sanderson said after the shooting they took a bag, a gun and cash from Perkin's vehicle.

The victim's girlfriend later identified a Louis Vuitton bag that was found in another stolen car associated with the suspects as belonging to Perkins.

Daviyontre Sanderson also confessed to his role in the killing of Perkins, the affidavit says. He and Tasin Sanderson both expressed remorse for their actions.

Rhodes declined to speak with investigators.

All three are due in Arapahoe County District Court on Sept. 1 related to Perkins' death.