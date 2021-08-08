Aurora Police: Man called them to report he'd killed someone

Authorities found the victim's body in the area of Colorado 105 and Noe Road in Douglas County.

AURORA, Colo. — A man surrendered to police on Friday after he called to report that he had killed a woman, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Jesus Mendoz-Prudente, 27, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and was being held in the Aurora jail after he made the call to APD at 2:36 p.m. Friday, police said in a news release.

Officers found that Mendoz-Prudente was reporting a homicide that had taken place earlier Friday inside an apartment at 1530 Beeler Street, APD said.

Through the course of an investigation, APD and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office found the body of the 34-year-old victim in the area of Colorado 105 and Noe Road in Douglas County, police said.

The Adams County Coroner's Office is responsible for releasing the identity of the victim and cause of death after her next of kin are notified.

