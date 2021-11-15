Aurora murder victim moved to Colorado from Colombia recently for a safer life

Carlos Albarracin's 6-year-old son was with him when he was shot to death.

AURORA, Colo. — Angela Arismendi and her husband moved to Colorado from Colombia seven months ago looking for a better and safer life for themselves and their 6-year-old son. Things were going well, until a horrifying day last week.

"We did not think that something like this was going to happen to us, such a difficult situation," Arismendi said through a Spanish interpreter.

It happened Wednesday, Nov. 10 at around 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Florida Station Apartments in Aurora. Aurora Police said 32-year-old Andrew Jacobs shot and killed Arismendi's husband, Carlos Albarracin, while he was sitting in his pickup truck.

The couple's son was also in the truck at the time but was able to get out unharmed before, police said, Jacobs took off in the truck.

Jacobs was arrested a short time later after what police described as an hour-long crime spree that also allegedly included seven other carjackings and two home invasions.

"It's a very tough situation, I don't believe it," Arismendi said.

Arismendi said she and Albarracin had been together about a dozen years and married for less than one. She said Albarracin was working as a forklift operator at a local warehouse, providing for the family he so dearly loved, and looking forward to a long, happy life in Colorado.

"Since I was little, I asked God to send me a good man who did not smoke, who was not a drinker, and thank God he sent him to me," Arismendi said. "I don’t understand how there are such bad people, without feelings. That do so much damage to a family."