Man shot and killed in Aurora identified

Aurora Police is still looking for the person who killed John Cyprian on June 1.

AURORA, Colo. — The Adams County Coroner's Office identified the man shot and killed in Aurora on June 1 as 41-year-old John Gerard Cyprian.

Aurora Police said just before 12:30 p.m. they were called to a shooting at East 16th Avenue and North Akron Street. That's near the city limits with Denver.

An initial release from Aurora Police said they didn't know if the victim had been shot or stabbed.

Police said Cyprian was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died later.

Investigators said no one is in custody for Cyprian's death.

Anyone with information on Cyprian's killing is asked to call Aurora Police Agent Sutherland at 303-739-6406.

People can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or online here.