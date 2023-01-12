Off-duty Aurora officer accused of punching a disabled woman

Witnesses reported they watched Aurora officer Douglas Harroun, 32, punch a disabled woman several times in the head and face.

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora officer is facing charges of felony assault after witnesses reported watching the officer punching a physically disabled woman several times in the head and face.

Douglas Harroun, 32, was off duty when the alleged crime happened in the 15900-block of Briarwood Circle in Aurora. Witnesses told deputies said they saw Harroun punching a 49-year-old woman.

She was taken to the hospital with injuries, police said.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) asked the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office to investigate the assault.

Harroun was booked into jail on a charge of third-degree assault against an at-risk adult – a class 5 felony. He was being held on $25,000 bond.

APD has opened its own internal investigation. The department said Harroun "was placed on immediate and indefinite suspension without pay."

“The alleged actions Wednesday night are inconsistent with the Aurora Police Department’s core values,” APD Chief Art Acevedo said in a statement. “We want to thank our partners at the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office’s for responding and taking the lead on the investigation.”

Harroun was hired by the Aurora police department in 2020. The department said he was put on administrative leave after firing shots while on duty on Dec. 31.

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.